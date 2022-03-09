Chamber names new chairman, honors businesses

The Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce named its new chair and honored a number of businesses Tuesday during its annual installation ceremony.
The board named Rick Jhaj, chief development officer at Countryside Corp., as its chair. Countryside operates Countryside Market and Restaurants, Subways, Pizza Huts and Taco Bells, which employ more than 400 people in Kern and Tulare counties, according to a chamber news release. Ken Keller, CEO of Dignity Health, is the incoming chair; Derek Jeffery, general manager of KGET, is immediate past chair; Rob Duchow of SoCal Gas Co. is vice chair of public policy and political action; Andy Anderson of Aera Energy is vice chair of economic vitality; Denise Newton is vice chair of leadership and workforce development; Kristen Beall Watson of Cal State Bakersfield is treasurer; and Mark Bateman of Young Wooldridge is general counsel.
The organization also named Norma Dunn, center director for the Kern Women’s Business Center, Volunteer of the Year. Valley Strong Credit Union was recognized as the 2022 Chamber Champion.
The following organizations and agencies were recognized as 2022 Community Partners of the Year: Associated Builders and Contractors; Bakersfield Association of Realtors; Home Builders Association of Kern County; Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce; Kern County Builders Exchange; Kern County Farm Bureau; Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Kern Economic Development Corp; and the Kern County Taxpayers Association.