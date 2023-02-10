 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Chamber asks Bakersfield to shop local with second annual Valentine’s Day promotion

Jennifer Mebane

Jennifer Mebane, owner of Cornerstone Bakery

 Courtesy photo

Being locally owned is no minor selling point at Cornerstone Bakery on 19th Street in downtown Bakersfield.

When owner Jennifer Mebane goes on social media to promote her shop’s latest creations — lately, that includes gift baskets, sugar cookies and “everything hearts and love-related” — she makes sure to include the hashtag #familyownedbusiness.

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections