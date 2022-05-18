Challengers likely face steep uphill battle in 2nd District supervisor primary race

It was Nov. 22, 2010 — the day Kern County Elections officials finished counting all the ballots — that Zack Scrivner learned he had narrowly seized a seat on the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
His margin of victory in the 2nd District was a razor-thin 214 votes.
It was a squeaker Scrivner would not have to endure again in 2014, when he ran unopposed, or in 2018, when the incumbent candidate was again re-elected, this time on a crowded ballot.
Now up for re-election to a fourth term, Scrivner, 48, is being challenged by two candidates from the eastern side of the sprawling district: Pete Graff, 50, of Tehachapi; and Kelly Carden Jr., 36, of Rosamond.
"I continue to be gratified by the work we do in the 2nd District," Scrivner said of his reasons for running for another four-year term. "We want to make Kern County the best place to live and work in California."
Depending on how voters respond in the June 7 primary, it all could be over without much fuss should any one candidate garner a majority of votes. If that doesn't happen, voters will see a runoff in November between the top-two finishers.
Graff believes he has a good chance in the race, despite the financial advantages, political support and name recognition Scrivner enjoys.
"The people are in charge," Graff said, "not the machine."
"What about morality, and ethics and what you bring to the table?" he asked rhetorically.
Graff grew up in Tehachapi and graduated from Tehachapi High. He worked in a number of roles at his family's private security company, including writing and enforcing policy, conducting contract negotiations, maintaining a budget, conducting training and managing more than 120 employees in five cities.
From 2008 to 2016, he worked as a police officer for the Tehachapi Police Department, serving as a K-9 handler and trainer, taser instructor and more.
Graff currently works with ACRT Inc. — a subcontractor for Southern California Edison — as a utility forester, area safety representative and a member of the National Safety Committee.
"In my free time, I was a youth group leader at Christian Life Assembly," he said in a bio sent to The Californian. "I am an umpire for Little League baseball and softball."
All three candidates said the district has serious issues with hiring and retaining Kern County employees, especially Kern County sheriff's deputies.
Meanwhile, services from law enforcement have depleted to a dangerous level, Graff said. Water quality in North Edwards, Keene and elsewhere is suffering.
"We get the same runaround," he said. "The people need to have their voices heard. They need leaders who will give a damn about them."
Carden attended schools in Rosamond, and after high school, he began working at a friend's pizzeria where he eventually become a multi-unit manager.
After relocating to Las Vegas, he began working in hotels and serving as a youth pastor at the Las Vegas Dream Center where he lived and worked in the city's largest project.
"I have seen first-hand the negative effects of corrupt governments," he said. "After coming home for a few years, I ended up in Reno, again working in hotels."
He's now back in Rosamond with his girlfriend and their four children and his mother.
"I and many others like me are now part of the largest percentage ever to live with our parents, another result of a terrible economy and soaring housing costs. We can do better," he said in a bio sent to The Californian.
"After decades of being a citizen and taxpayer of Kern County, I finally realized that things would not get better on their own," Carden said.
He's not currently working full-time, Carden said, so he can devote his time to communicating with residents of the district.
"The current county supervisor in my district cannot be counted on for anything but throwing a parade or two and asking for our votes," Carden said, "and his dismissal of citizen concerns at board meetings has shown that he is woefully out of touch."
Born in the Central Valley, Scrivner's family moved to Bakersfield before he turned 5. He attended local schools, and graduated from Bakersfield High. He earned a bachelor's degree in English literature at UC Santa Barbara.
He served on the Bakersfield City Council from 2004 to 2010 before being elected to the Board of Supervisors.
"I am running for re-election because I have a heart for public service," Scrivner said in his bio. "When I was a first-year field representative for then-Assemblyman Kevin McCarthy, I helped a small-business owner who was on the verge of losing their livelihood, along with their employees, navigate the red tape in Sacramento to re-establish their state license."
It was a turning point, Scrivner said, a moment that made him realize that was what he wanted to do.
"They were grateful; I was gratified and proud that I was able to help, and from that moment I was hooked!" he said. "I am dedicated to working hard for my constituents and improving their quality of life, as well as continuing to improve county government so that it better serves everyone in Kern County."
He's not taking anything for granted in this race, Scrivner said.
"I'm taking this campaign very seriously," he said in an interview. "We are working hard to communicate with the voters, to earn their trust and their vote."
Scrivner cited his "track record of effective representation and leadership on the board," as well as his knowledge of the district’s many communities and their unique issues and concerns.
"Public safety is my No. 1 priority, and I will therefore continue to make critical investments to ensure the sheriff's and fire departments are adequately staffed and equipped," he said.
He will continue to advocate for significant investments in parks, increased library hours and a more effective code compliance division.
"Understanding the impact that it has on our quality of life and public safety, I will also keep working with county departments to find solutions as we deal with the problems of homelessness, mental health and addiction."