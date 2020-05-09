Get your scavenger hunt map, and check out the chalk murals that have been created in the Oleander neighborhood.
As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Kern County Behavior Health and Recovery Services teamed up with local art group Creative Crossing to present 16 chalk masterpieces around mental health themes.
This weekend you can go check them out — following social distancing recommendations, of course. Find a map at https://www.kernbhrs.org/mentalhealthmonth.
