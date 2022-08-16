Chabad of Bakersfield invites Holocaust survivor to share her story

Chabad of Bakersfield and the Central Valley Button Holocaust Memorial are inviting the community to hear from Holocaust survivor and artist Gabriella Karin at Stockdale High's auditorium.
Karin will share her incredible story of survival through the Holocaust, according to a news release from Chabad of Bakersfield.
As a Jewish girl in Bratislava, Karin and her family were forced into hiding during the Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia. Only 14 years old, she and her family spent nine long months hiding in a small apartment across the street from the Nazi-Slovak Gestapo.
She and her family survived thanks to the selfless help of their savior, Karol Blanar, whom Karin later had recognized as a "Righteous Person Among the Nations." After the Holocaust, she moved to the newly created state of Israel and eventually settled in Los Angeles with her husband, Ofer, and son, Rom. Karin has dedicated her life to Holocaust education as a docent and speaker worldwide.
Karin's memoir, "Trauma, Memory, and the Art of Survival: A Holocaust Memoir" will be sold at the event. The proceeds will go toward the building of the Central Valley Button Holocaust Memorial.
The Stockdale High School auditorium is located at 2800 Buena Vista Road.