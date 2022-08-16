 Skip to main content
Chabad of Bakersfield invites Holocaust survivor to share her story

IMG_3643.jpeg

Chabad of Bakersfield Rabbi Shmuel Schlanger shows where 6 million buttons will be displayed for the Central Valley's Holocaust memorial in this February 2021 file photo.

 Ema Sasic / The Californian

Chabad of Bakersfield and the Central Valley Button Holocaust Memorial are inviting the community to hear from Holocaust survivor and artist Gabriella Karin at Stockdale High's auditorium.

Karin will share her incredible story of survival through the Holocaust, according to a news release from Chabad of Bakersfield.

