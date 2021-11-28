Chabad Jewish Community Center holds menorah lighting ceremony at The Marketplace

Sharing food, music and Hanukkah cheer with the community, the Chabad Jewish Community Center once again hosted the annual lighting of the menorah Sunday at The Marketplace on Ming Avenue.
The menorah is lit around nightfall each of the eight nights of Hanukkah, starting with the candle in the holder on the far right, which is lit by the shamash, the attendant candle in the middle. Each night another candle is lit.
The holiday’s tradition revolves around the history of the Jewish people and a battle waged against Greek armies in Israel during the second century B.C., according to Chabad.org.
“When they reclaimed the Holy Temple, on the 25th of Kislev, they wished to light the Temple’s menorah, only to discover that the Greeks had contaminated virtually all the oil,” according to the website.
With only a small amount of usable oil left, the one-day supply miraculously lasted the eight days needed to produce more oil, according to tradition, and the holiday of Hanukkah was created, the site notes.