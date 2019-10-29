IF YOU GO

A conversation with Holocaust Survivor Dr. Jacob Eisenbach

4 p.m. Nov. 10 at CSUB's Doré Theater

Tickets cost $18, $15 for CSUB faculty and staff and are free for CSUB students. Tickets can be purchased at www.jacobeisenbach.eventbrite.com

Free parking is available

Sponsors include the Institute for Religion, Education, and Public Policy, Kegley Institute of Ethics, School of Arts and Humanities and Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies