The California Department of Education California School Recognition Program will adjudge Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School as a 2020 California Distinguished Schools awardee for best representing exemplary and quality educational programs and practices, according to a news release.
The Distinguished Schools program recognizes schools based on performance and progress on state indicators such as test scores, suspension rates, conditions and climate.
“It is a great honor to receive the California Distinguished Schools Award for the second time in three years," said Principal Dawn Slaybaugh in a news release. "I am humbled to work at such a wonderful school with outstanding students, teachers, staff, and parents who are all focused on the same goal: to develop and strengthen the hearts and minds of children.”
BCSD administrators and school leaders will attend the California School Recognition Program Awards Ceremony on Feb. 10 in Anaheim to celebrate Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School's achievement.
