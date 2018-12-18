Assemblyman Rudy Salas is holding a highway dedication ceremony in Shafter on Wednesday in honor of a staff sergeant who died in Iraq in 2006.
The ceremony will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 43 and Fresno Avenue. The ceremony will recognize Staff Sgt. Ricardo “Ricky” Barraza, a squad leader in the Second Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. Barraza died at age 24 while serving in Ramadi, Iraq in 2006.
In 2017, Salas authored Assembly Concurrent Resolution 70 to dedicate a portion of Highway 43 that runs through Shafter in Barraza’s name. It will be called Staff Sergeant Ricardo “Ricky” Barraza Memorial Highway.
For more information, call 335-0302.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.