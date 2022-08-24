 Skip to main content
Ceremony honors veterans buried without family present at Bakersfield National Cemetery

It must be an awfully lonesome feeling seeing a military veteran laid to rest with no family or friends present to say goodbye.

Nearly 100 people, including scores of veterans, were happy to stand in as family and friends as seven deceased military veterans were honored at the Unaccompanied Veterans Ceremony held Wednesday morning at Bakersfield National Cemetery.

