Bakersfield marked the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor Saturday with a solemn remembrance filled with formal military tradition.
Dozens of people who showed up at Historic Union Cemetery under a gray morning sky prayed, pledged allegiance and listened to stories of the many sailors who died when Japanese fighters and naval ships carried out the surprise assault that drew the United States into World War II.
Veterans Family Band played patriotic music and Arvin High School's Army Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps posted the colors. There was a five-gun military salute and a rendition of taps. Wreaths were laid, the National Anthem was sung and surviving family members of sailors who lived through the attack received Hawaiian-style leis.
A special tribute was made to Doris "Dorie" Miller, a Navy messman third class who carried a wounded sailor to safety during the attack. He then took up an unmanned machine gun and fired at enemy fighter planes. Miller was later awarded the Navy Cross.
Seated in the front row of the audience was Maxine Dixon, widow of a survivor of the attack, Kenneth Dixon. She was surrounded by members of her family.
One of her grandchildren, Bakersfield resident Julie Johnson, noted that another of her grandparents, Roy Johnson Sr., also survived the attack.
"I thank God every day I think of it that they survived. Because if they hadn't," she said, "I wouldn't be here and neither would my children." (She has three daughters.)
She added that Roy Johnson's wife was a "Rosie the Riveter" who worked on B-17 bombers at a Lockheed manufacturing plant on California Avenue in Bakersfield.
Johnson said she has been coming to the annual Dec. 7 ceremony at Union Cemetery for at least 10 years and sometimes has to take the day off work.
"I think it's really important to keep it going," she said of the event.
She was joined at the event by her father, Roy Johnson Jr., a Vietnam War veteran. He said he enjoys the ceremony every year and expects to return.
"If my health is up to it, and I'm ready to go," he said, "I'll be here."
