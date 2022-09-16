Ceremonies in Bakersfield honor thousands of Americans still considered missing in action

The worst thing you can do to people lost in war is to forget them.
That's why their names are read aloud on days like National POW/MIA Recognition Day, an annual remembrance that was held Friday morning at Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in downtown Bakersfield, and again Friday afternoon at Greenlawn Cemetery in the city's southwest.
Hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 97 and the Missing in Action Remembered Memorial, the morning event included the reciting of the names of 124 men from Kern County who never came home from war.
As the lost were remembered, a bell was rung in that ancient sound of mourning.
The mission of MIA Remembered, U.S. Navy veteran Bill Potter said, "is to provide an effective means of community outreach, to inform and educate the general public as to the plights of United States veterans and civilians who have been listed as missing in action, and to provide assistance to those families."
They are constructing a special memorial within the gallery on Eye Street, he added, to help fulfill that mission.
The room with reflective walls will be home to 82,334 military dog tags "with the name, rank and date of loss of each missing soldier," Potter said.
"Let me add that we also desperately need support from the community to get this memorial completed."
In front of the gallery a small crowd gathered to join with Americans across the nation to observe the day, set aside to pay special recognition to the service and sacrifice of U.S. military veterans who were prisoners of war or listed as missing in action in conflicts dating back to World War II.
In his opening invocation, Salvation Army Capt. Sam Snyder asked God to "comfort us now in our longing for the return of the prisoners of war and those who are still unaccounted for."
Guest speaker Robert Price, a news reporter for KGET-TV 17 who also writes a weekly column for The Californian, spoke about Bakersfield's reputation for honoring its military veterans.
"Bakersfield does an incredible job when it comes to honoring its veterans. I don't have to remind you of that. Your presence here this morning is a testament to that collective resolve that we have not forgotten," Price said.
Price lauded America's historic determination to "serve notice" to not only the despots and dictators of yesterday and today, but to take a stand against those despots and dictators who are sure to make appearances in the years to come.
He spoke of those killed on the battlefield and those who came home with injuries and wounds both visible and invisible.
But it is the MIA and their families, he said, who carry a special burden.
"Out of all those it is the MIA who deserves a special prayer, and that prayer is this," Price said. "Missing is not synonymous with forgotten, absence does not equal anonymity, and we must make sure that it never does.
"That must be our sacred prayer," he said. "We know their names. We must remember their names."
