CEO of homeless center discusses clients, outlook with county supervisors

Locally, the need for homeless services is expected to remain steady or grow in Kern County in 2022, according to a presentation Tuesday by Lauren Skidmore, CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault.
On Tuesday, she discussed plans to tackle the challenge with “enhanced partnerships,” a merger and more beds for those in need at a location to be announced in the spring.
Highlighting a spectrum of services at the center on Truxtun Avenue, Skidmore gave an update on operations Tuesday for the Board of Supervisors, as well as population trends regarding individuals the homeless center serves.
Skidmore said it’s likely there will be an increase in those seeking shelter at the center in 2022 partly because the center’s numbers for 2020 and 2021 were lower than anticipated due to shelter-in-place orders and other public health protocols associated with the pandemic.
Those receiving help
One of the first things noted by Skidmore is that while nearly 70 percent of the nation’s homeless population is men, the center’s numbers are younger and predominantly female because of the focus the center places on serving families.
Nearly 100 of the center’s current 185 people living at the Truxtun Avenue facility are age 24 or younger, according to numbers Skidmore presented Tuesday, and of that 185, 124 are women and two people identify as transgender. About 125 of the 185 residents are tallied as white, although Skidmore noted that the numbers are somewhat confusing due to how the information on race and ethnicity is tallied by the federal government. Approximately 47.5 percent of the 185 living at the center identify their ethnicity as Hispanic, despite their numbers being counted in the 125 figure. The third-largest category is those who identified as Black, African-American or African, which was 47 individuals.
The center currently serves a total of a little over 1,000 people total, including its case-management office, which also skews slightly younger and female than most such populations. About 464 people who received services ranging from after-school programs to addiction treatment to job placement are about 24 years old or younger, and about 590 of those being helped are female. More than 2,200 people received these services in all of 2021.
Outlook and possible solutions
Community partnerships were one of the possible solutions mentioned by Skidmore, who said Tuesday she reached out to the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce due to the high number of Hispanic individuals receiving services from the center to see if there was a potential for future partnership. A request for comment from the chamber was not immediately returned Tuesday.
Another change expected to provide a big boost in service is the addition of a 340-bed multiservice campus.
“We need to move, and our clients are needing a new and updated venue to support them,” Skidmore said, adding that the lease on the current location, which was purchased by the California High Speed Rail Authority, expires in 2025.
The new site would have everything from day care to educational classes to recovery services in one location, she added. The center’s continuum of services is also expected to be streamlined and improved with the merger of the homeless and domestic violence centers into one entity.
When asked how the merger would help, Skidmore said while the nonprofit agencies currently have the same board of directors, they have different funding sources, noting much of the domestic violence prevention efforts are funded by the state through the Office of Emergency Services, while homeless programming is largely paid for with federal agencies like the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
While the change might appear nominal, the different approach would make the combined organizations eligible for more support services for both populations, including mental health programs, for example, an area where the nonprofit plans to increase its focus going forward.
New location
After Tuesday’s morning session with the Board of Supervisors, Skidmore said the center had identified and purchased a new location for the aforementioned campus, which would likely be announced in March or April.
Currently, the center’s board is working on a request for proposals that would go out to the public for developing the new campus, which would also be around the time the location is announced, Skidmore said.
She noted it would be in the area near California and Union avenues, which makes sense for a number of reasons, including accessibility to public transportation, as well as partnership with the county’s Department of Human Services, which is near the intended location. The center
was also planning outreach with the community around the time of the location announcement to discuss how the location will improve service.
A name change for the new combined nonprofit agencies is expected to be announced in July.