Eight Central Valley counties will receive $52 million from the state to fight a coronavirus surge disproportionately affecting California’s interior, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday.
Kern County is set to receive approximately $7 million of the total, county spokeswoman Megan Person said. She acknowledged the figure was subject to change, and added county officials were working through communications with state leaders over how the funds could be spent.
The governor’s announcement is a subtle acknowledgment that the Central Valley has become a hotspot as the areas of the fastest spread of COVID-19 appear to have moved from the coasts inland.
Over the last few weeks, the number of cases reported in Kern County each day by the Public Health Services Department has exploded from less than 100 to more than 1,000. In addition, local hospitals have reported difficulty caring for the surge in patients. The county has initiated a process to bring nurses from around the country to Kern to help with hospital staffing needs.
“There are certain parts of the state, certain regions of the state, and certain sectors of our economy, that are disproportionately impacted by the transmission of this virus,” Newsom said during a Monday news conference. He noted that the testing positivity rates in the Central Valley ranged from 10.7 to 17.7 percent. “So you get a sense of the challenge we have in the eight counties making up the Central Valley.”
On Monday, the California Department of Public Health showed Kern County with a 17.2 percent testing positivity rate over a seven-day period, well above the state goal of 8 percent.
The state’s funding comes from a $499 million Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grant, Newsom said. Counties will be able to use the funds for disease investigation, contact tracing and quarantine efforts, the Governor’s Office said in a news release.
In addition, the state will deploy three unified support teams to counties in the Central Valley experiencing increased cases and hospitalizations, the release said.
“Today’s hospital numbers really came from infections weeks ago,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Department of Health and Human Services. “So if we want the situation in the hospitals here in the Central Valley and throughout the state to improve — especially as we’re knocking on the door of flu season and the normal amount of surge in those hospitals in the next few months — (what) we need to do today, (is) redouble down our efforts to improve our own behaviors, the behaviors in our community so we can get transmission down, so these numbers in the hospitals are reduced in the next few weeks.”
