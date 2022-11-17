 Skip to main content
Central Valley Holocaust Memorial to open Dec. 11

Button memorial

In May, ShePower volunteers sort buttons that will be included in the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial. The memorial will have its grand opening on Dec. 11 at Chabad Jewish Community Center of Bakersfield.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

After two years of collecting and sorting buttons and a decade of planning, all the hard work will pay off next month with the unveiling of the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial.

The Dec. 11 grand opening at the Chabad Jewish Community Center of Bakersfield will highlight the memorial, which features 6 million buttons, each different in size, shape and color that represent an individual life lost during the Holocaust: a father, a mother, a daughter, a son, a tailor, a writer, a student, a teacher. 

