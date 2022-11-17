Central Valley Holocaust Memorial to open Dec. 11

After two years of collecting and sorting buttons and a decade of planning, all the hard work will pay off next month with the unveiling of the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial.
The Dec. 11 grand opening at the Chabad Jewish Community Center of Bakersfield will highlight the memorial, which features 6 million buttons, each different in size, shape and color that represent an individual life lost during the Holocaust: a father, a mother, a daughter, a son, a tailor, a writer, a student, a teacher.
These buttons, displayed along a serene pathway outside the Chabad of Bakersfield, help make tangible the magnitude of loss during the Nazi era, offering students and surrounding communities a unique opportunity to remember those lost while better understanding the history of the Third Reich, Jewish identity, and California’s émigré past, which was heavily impacted by the arrival of prominent artists and intellectuals fleeing Nazi persecution.
In a broader sense, the memorial will stand as a potent reminder of what is at stake in countering prejudice and persecution, hopefully inspiring us all to do and be better.
This memorial is the Central Valley's first site of such education and remembrance. Plans began in 2012 with the California Holocaust Education and Research Center, founded by Cynthia Fisher and Thomas Simonian of Tulare. The Chabad of Bakersfield adopted and funded that vision in 2020.
People of many backgrounds and faiths contributed to its realization. The donated buttons were organized and counted by volunteers from local congregations and schools, including students, as well as women’s button groups from throughout the United States and Israel.
In the future, this space will continue to bring people together by hosting Holocaust educators and their students; organized lectures and workshops related to these histories; as well as any interested individuals from or visiting the area, with the memorial open to the public.
All are invited to attend the unveiling of the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial, which will take place on-site, at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Chabad of Bakersfield, 6901 Ming Ave.
The event will include with a special appearance by Joe Alexander, a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor, who survived 12 concentration camps. He will share his story of inspiration, faith, and perseverance while offering a message in keeping with the intent of the memorial: We must all remember and remain vigilant against prejudice in all forms, perhaps now more than ever.
— Chabad Jewish Community Center of Bakersfield news release