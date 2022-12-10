 Skip to main content
Central Valley Holocaust Memorial to be unveiled Sunday

Button volunteers (copy)

Volunteers sort buttons earlier this year at Chabad of Bakersfield Jewish Community Center for the Central Valley Holocaust Button Memorial.

 Courtesy of Chabad of Bakersfield

All are welcome to attend the unveiling of the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial, which will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Chabad of Bakersfield, 6901 Ming Ave.

The memorial features 6 million buttons, each representing an individual life lost during the Holocaust.

