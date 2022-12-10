Central Valley Holocaust Memorial to be unveiled Sunday

All are welcome to attend the unveiling of the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial, which will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Chabad of Bakersfield, 6901 Ming Ave.
The memorial features 6 million buttons, each representing an individual life lost during the Holocaust.
"These buttons, displayed along a serene pathway outside the Chabad of Bakersfield, help make tangible the magnitude of loss during the Nazi era, offering students and surrounding communities a unique opportunity to remember those lost while better understanding the history of the Third Reich, Jewish identity, and California’s émigré past, which was heavily impacted by the arrival of prominent artists and intellectuals fleeing Nazi persecution," a Chabad news release said.
Joe Alexander, a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor, who survived 12 concentration camps, is scheduled to speak at the event.