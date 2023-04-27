Central Valley congressmen relaunch Portuguese Caucus

Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, and Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, announced on Thursday their reformation of the Congressional Portuguese Caucus. Both representatives are of Portuguese descent.
The purpose of this caucus will be to strengthen ties between the United States and Portugal, and to recognize the achievements of the more than 1.5 million Portuguese-Americans nationwide.
In 2021, the two representatives helped pass the Advancing Mutual Interests and Growing our Success Act, which grants Portuguese citizens eligibility for E-1 and E-2 Visas, which allow them to enter the United States to conduct "substantial trade" or invest a "substantial amount of capital.” The bill was signed by President Joe Biden in January.
“My family immigrated to the United States from the Azores Islands of Portugal in search of the American dream,” Valadao said. “ Portuguese-Americans have made countless contributions to our country, and I’m proud to represent this community in Washington as co-chair of the Portuguese Caucus.”