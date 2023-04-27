 Skip to main content
Central Valley congressmen relaunch Portuguese Caucus

Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, and Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, announced on Thursday their reformation of the Congressional Portuguese Caucus. Both representatives are of Portuguese descent.

The purpose of this caucus will be to strengthen ties between the United States and Portugal, and to recognize the achievements of the more than 1.5 million Portuguese-Americans nationwide.

