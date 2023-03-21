Central California employment fair scheduled for Saturday

The California Center on Teaching Careers, in partnership with the Tulare County Office of Education and the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, will host an education employment fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Mechanics Bank Convention Center.
The event is geared toward individuals seeking jobs working in a school setting in Kern County or other Central Valley communities.
Thirty-two education agencies will be on hand recruiting for numerous classified, certificated and administrative positions, some of which include: school site aides, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodial staff, teachers, administrators, school psychologists, early childhood aides, school social workers, clerical support, substitute teachers and more.
Candidates may register on-site the day of the event or pre-register at bit.ly/2023edfair.