Central California employment fair scheduled for Saturday

The California Center on Teaching Careers, in partnership with the Tulare County Office of Education and the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, will host an education employment fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Mechanics Bank Convention Center.

The event is geared toward individuals seeking jobs working in a school setting in Kern County or other Central Valley communities.

