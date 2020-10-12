The Central California Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors has announced its slate of candidate endorsements for the Nov. 3 general election.
In a news release, the organization announced its backing for the following candidates.
Donald J. Trump — President
David Valadao — Challenger for 21st Congressional District seat
Kevin McCarthy — Incumbent for 23rd Congressional District seat
Vince Fong — Incumbent for 34th District Assembly
Patty Gray — City Council Ward 6
Jeff Flores — Kern High School District Trustee, Area 2
Joey O’Connell — Kern High School District Trustee, Area 3
Monica Franetovich — Arvin Union School District
Mike Eggert — BCSD Area 1 seat
Shannon Zimmerman — BCSD Area 5 seat
John Paul (JP) Lake — Panama-Buena Vista Union School District Trustee, Area 2
Kelly Youngstrom — Panama-Buena Vista Union School District Trustee, Area 2
Zach Bashirtash — Panama-Buena Vista Union School District Trustee, Area 2
Josh Porter — Rosedale Union School Board, Trustee at Large
Chad Givens, Pete Espinoza and Kris Lawrence — City of Shafter
Patrick Isherwood — City of Tulare
“As the voice of Merit Shop Construction in Central California, ABC is pleased to endorse candidates who support competitive bidding and pricing in public and private projects,” Joe Carrieri, chairman of the Associated Builders and Contractors Central California Chapter, said in a news release. “Our members hire thousands of people in California, and we know that these candidates will fight to improve our job climate and ensure that government spends our tax dollars wisely.”