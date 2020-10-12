The Central California Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors has announced its slate of candidate endorsements for the Nov. 3 general election.

In a news release, the organization announced its backing for the following candidates.

Donald J. Trump — President

David Valadao — Challenger for 21st Congressional District seat

Kevin McCarthy — Incumbent for 23rd Congressional District seat

Vince Fong — Incumbent for 34th District Assembly

Patty Gray — City Council Ward 6

Jeff Flores — Kern High School District Trustee, Area 2

Joey O’Connell — Kern High School District Trustee, Area 3

Monica Franetovich — Arvin Union School District

Mike Eggert — BCSD Area 1 seat

Shannon Zimmerman — BCSD Area 5 seat

John Paul (JP) Lake — Panama-Buena Vista Union School District Trustee, Area 2

Kelly Youngstrom — Panama-Buena Vista Union School District Trustee, Area 2

Zach Bashirtash — Panama-Buena Vista Union School District Trustee, Area 2

Josh Porter — Rosedale Union School Board, Trustee at Large

Chad Givens, Pete Espinoza and Kris Lawrence — City of Shafter

Patrick Isherwood — City of Tulare

“As the voice of Merit Shop Construction in Central California, ABC is pleased to endorse candidates who support competitive bidding and pricing in public and private projects,” Joe Carrieri, chairman of the Associated Builders and Contractors Central California Chapter, said in a news release. “Our members hire thousands of people in California, and we know that these candidates will fight to improve our job climate and ensure that government spends our tax dollars wisely.”