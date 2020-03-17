The Cal State Bakersfield Small Business Development Center will hold an online webinar Wednesday to provide information on resources for business owners concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Topics to be covered include:
- Opportunities and available business assistance
- Information on disaster loans
- The latest on federal, state, and local stimulus options
The webinar is from 12:05 to 1 p.m.
For more information, call 654-2856.
To register, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/6215844733091/WN_g7HgYH-kQfS-WfYwQ1qmcg.
