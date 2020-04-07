Spring is typically the busiest time of year for students: sports competitions are taking place nonstop, end-of-the-year assignments start creeping up and celebrations of all sorts take place to top off another successful year.
Things are a little different these days, however. Most, if not all, of the events and activities students look forward to the most have been canceled due to the coronavirus.
But as they say, every cloud has a silver lining, and virtual enterprise students at Centennial High School seem to have found theirs.
Evolve is the company Centennial students came up with last summer for their year-long school business project. The app helps students become successful adults in three categories: cooking, sewing and personal finance, explained CEO Mia Polston, a senior at the school.
"For cooking, we offer videos and recipes," she explained. The team joined forces with Valley Strong Credit Union, which supplied worksheets so students using the app could track their spending, and there are also videos and tutorials available for sewing.
Throughout the school year, students worked on various business aspects, such as marketing and finance, to get their company up and running, and their efforts showed. The Evolve team's business plan went on to win numerous awards and was a finalist in the National Business Plan Competition in New York City.
Then came the coronavirus outbreak. News that schools would be closed for the remainder of the year followed, and the competition scheduled for April 21 to 23 was canceled.
"We have a track record of being competitive and successful ... they have to work hard to get there, and that's what so disappointing for this team," said teacher Jacilyn Elliott. "They did work really hard all year long and put in the time, put in the effort, they understood that and achieved their goal of getting to qualify for nationals."
Rather than completely give up on their idea, however, the students have transitioned to working from home. Every Monday morning, the team's executive board members meet virtually via Zoom to discuss what they did last week and what their goals are for the coming week.
"It’s good to keep some sort of normalcy within our lives," Polston said.
Last Monday, the board — comprised of Aanesty Mellor, Olivia Dennis, Grace Smith, Polston and Elliott — started their conversation on what has been on everyone's minds lately: what show is everyone binging these days?
After a slew of answers ranging from "Glee," "The White Queen" and "Game of Thrones," business was back to usual for the team. Smith, who oversees finance, said her teammates were prepping bills and working on a manual, while Dennis said her sales team was searching for cooking and food safety products.
The coronavirus has also found another way to impact into the company. Dennis explained it's been difficult for sales "because people aren't running their businesses right now ... We're not going to get money into the company." Rather than giving up, Elliott encouraged the team to become problem solvers and comb through social media to see which virtual enterprise companies are still operating to secure sales.
Choosing to continue the company from home hasn't always been easy, but the team decided seeing it through would be best.
"At the beginning it was definitely hard to want to continue because we saw everything be canceled and what we worked for and wanted to go to was gone all of a sudden," Polston said. "But we sat down one Monday and we decided we want to continue running this company and we want to prove this can be successful even if we don't compete and we don't go in front of judges."
"That's the most rewarding thing for us to know that even during this crisis, Evolve could be successful and would be if we were competing because I think this app that we created is super beneficial, especially right now," she added.
The chief officers also hope their unprecedented journey will inspire future teams to work hard and qualify for nationals.
