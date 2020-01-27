Centennial High School came out victorious Saturday at the 2020 Kern County Mock Trial Super Saturday.
The tournament was hosted within a Kern County superior courtroom where 15 high schools and one junior team argued the false case of People v. Matsumoto, according to a press release.
The top five teams were:
- Second — Garces Memorial
- Third — Liberty
- Fourth — Highland
- Fifth — Golden Valley
The tournament also named the Honor Court, which involved the top-two students from each team who performed the best throughout the course of the two-month competition, according to the release.
They were:
- Sidney Frank and Robert Viray from BHS
- Jill Dailey and Aleyna Young from Centennial
- Olga Rodriguez and Anthony Espinosa from Delano
- Nyssa Combs and Ariel Martinez from East
- Cynthia Valencia and Cindy Espinoza from Foothill
- Beverly Gruber and Joshua Botello from Fruitvale Junior High
- Farah Abumari and Matthew Castanares from Garces Memorial
- Amariun Tyiska and Gurvir Sidhu from Golden Valley
- Andrew Ramirez and Angel Aldaco from Highland
- Annaliese Spielman and Michael Blaine from Liberty
- Malynn Thomson and Salem Palmer from North
- Avneet Sandhu and Tyler Le from Ridgeview
- Megan Reyna and Brenda Magana from Robert F. Kennedy
- Joanna Heredia and Marco Martinez from Shafter
- Zara Mubin and Miller McCraw from Stockdale
- Miranda Aparicio and Julian Argueta from West
Centennial will represent Kern County at the California Mock Trial in March, according to the release.
During Saturday's competition, competing high schools reversed defense and prosecution roles each round and provided witnesses and courtroom officials in the fictitious case of People v. Matsumoto.
It featured the trial of Bailey Matsumoto, the founder of a technology start-up that develops autonomous (self-driving) trucks, the news release stated. Bailey is charged with the murder of Bailey’s spouse, Taylor Matsumoto.
The prosecution claimed that on the night of the alleged murder, Bailey provided an already inebriated Taylor with alcohol, then hit Taylor on the head with a golf club, later found in Bailey’s car, causing Taylor to fall into the bathtub and drown. The prosecution claims Bailey intended to murder Taylor and make Taylor’s death look like an accidental drowning.
Desi, Bailey’s cousin, placed Bailey in the master bathroom with Taylor the night before Taylor’s body was found.
The defense argued that Taylor’s death was not a murder but was instead an unfortunate accident.
