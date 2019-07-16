She headed into an international mock trial tournament last weekend hoping to make a few friends and connections that would help her in the future.
She did that, along with taking home a second-place award.
Aleyna Young, a senior at Centennial High School, faced off against 43 of the best mock trial students from around the world last weekend at the Gladiator Championships in Newport Beach.
"I honestly couldn't believe what was happening," she said.
The Gladiator Championships is a one-on-one mock trial competition. Students put together an entire case as a prosecution attorney, prosecution witness, defense attorney and defense witness and play those roles as well.
Less than 15 percent of applicants are accepted.
The case students were presenting was an exact mirror of the Lori Loughlin college admissions scandal, Young said. In the mock trial, made-up famous actress Mel Tam, the defendant, was being charged with paying a fraudulent consulting business to falsify ACT test scores and bribe college coaches to get her daughter into college.
Young went through three rounds on Saturday and a fourth on Sunday.
"I gave my parents a big hug and whatever happened, we were so happy with what was happening," she said. "In the fourth round I felt good, but I totally didn’t expect it."
After the fourth round, she competed in two more rounds in the semifinals. Afterward, judges were handing out honorable mentions and announced who would be taking home the third- and fourth-place awards.
"The person I went against in the semifinals got third," she said. "I put my hand over my mouth and grabbed my mom with the other."
She was heading to the championship round.
Her Centennial mock trial coach, Brett Dobson, said "I am crying" in an email Sunday when it was announced she would be in the finals.
Young decided to play the role of the defense attorney because there was an additional witness brought to the stand, and it was a role she was more comfortable playing.
In the end, it earned her a second-place finish, but the friends, connections and memories she made mean just as much.
"I want to be an attorney and meeting people who have similar interests is priceless," she said.
She also said she felt like she exuded more confidence than she has before during the entire competition.
"(My parents) were happy I did it with a smile on my face," she said. "They don’t want me to be stressed out because it’s supposed to be fun, and they saw that I was genuinely having fun."
She thanks her coaches — Dobson, attorneys Leanne Wilder and Chris Puck and Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Thurston — for helping her prepare and gain confidence.
She is currently at Furman University in Greeneville, S.C., learning more about mock trial and how various U.S. regions handles preparations and competitions differently.
