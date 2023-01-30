 Skip to main content
Centennial student celebrates two prestigious wins in as many days

Vaishvi Joshi, a Centennial High School senior, experienced an eventful and celebratory weekend as she was a key part of two prestigious victories.

Joshi served as CEO of Centennial’s top business plan team at the Virtual Enterprise California State Conference & Exhibition on Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena. With Centennial, the team captain also won the Kern County Mock Trials on Saturday at Kern County Superior Court.

