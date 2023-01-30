Centennial student celebrates two prestigious wins in as many days

Vaishvi Joshi, a Centennial High School senior, experienced an eventful and celebratory weekend as she was a key part of two prestigious victories.
Joshi served as CEO of Centennial’s top business plan team at the Virtual Enterprise California State Conference & Exhibition on Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena. With Centennial, the team captain also won the Kern County Mock Trials on Saturday at Kern County Superior Court.
Liberty, Garces Memorial, Stockdale and Highland’s B team rounded out the top five. Centennial has won the Kern County Mock Trials four straight times, 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023. It was canceled in 2021 due to COVID restrictions.
Maintaining a hectic schedule, including balancing time and passion for both teams, helped make the wins rewarding for Joshi because the hard work paid off, she said.
In March, Joshi and Centennial are now set to compete in Los Angeles in the California Mock Trial. With VE she’ll travel to New York to compete in the national event in April.
Joshi, who carries a 4.5 grade-point average, is also on the executive board for Centennial’s Associated Student Body, and she is co-president of the National Honor Society chapter at the school.
She said when she took on both positions as CEO for Centennial’s business plan team and captain of the mock trial team, many people cautioned her to make sure she was not taking on too much.
“The one thing I told myself is that if I put my mind to it I can do it,” she said. “With the support from my parents and the people around me I wanted to excel in both competitions. I was sure to rely on other members.”
Joshi wasn’t the only two-time winner in as many days. Garrett Redstone, who was also a part of the victorious mock trial team, won the marketing competition with Centennial’s Go Gather team, which produced a virtual subscription box service designed to take teenagers off their phones and get them to socialize in person.
On Saturday, Centennial’s mock trial team competed in the fictitious case of People v. Franks, the trial of Jordan Franks, a young actor who finished a run of performances of the Shakespeare-adaptation "Macbeth at Sea" on the cruise ship Heart of the Ocean. Franks was charged with robbery and battery of Franks’ fellow actor, Billie Scher.
Joshi usually competes in the role of the closing prosecutor. On Saturday, she served as the bailiff since her team competed as the defense.
Joshi and Centennial senior Mia Rojas were named to the Kern County Mock Trials Honor Court, the top two students from each team who consistently performed the best throughout the course of the two-month competition.
“Vaishvi is a very hard worker,” said Jaci Elliott, Centennial’s VE director. “She is very driven. She is intrinsically motivated to do well. She is competitive. She is a strong leader. She cares about the success of Centennial High School and the legacy that she’ll leave behind and that her teams will leave behind. She is a very impressive young woman who I think has a very bright future ahead of her because of all her qualities.”
Trisha Brown, Centennial’s mock trial coach, said Joshi also made for a great coach and captain of the team because she encouraged others to do well.
“She is probably one of the most enthusiastic and passionate students that I have ever worked with,” Brown said of Joshi. “She’s very competitive.”
Joshi, who has not yet decided her future university, said she aspires to be in an educational leadership role on a university level.
Said Joshi: “Being a person who has been greatly impacted by educators I want to help students get somewhere in life so that they can help other people.”
The rest of the Honor Court at the Kern County Mock Trials included:
Bakersfield High: Arianna Ibanez Ruelas and Parker Lambie
Centennial B Team: Shelene Bellamy and Hayliee Tat
Delano: Gabby Mendez Alonso and Kaeleigh Chanel Cezar
East: Noah Straub and Denali Gonzalez
Garces Memorial: Veronique Curutchague and Alyssa Hurtado
Golden Valley: Eduardo Chew and Celeste Alfaro
Highland: Logan Jarret and Anthony Renteria
Highland B Team: Arianna Enriquez and Rachel Camarena
Liberty: Cristian Arellano and Maria Robison
Ridgeview: Jiya Sharma and Valeria Ojeda Barroza
RFK: Sharae Brown and Andrea Bravo
South: Karrigan Weldin and Sereen Evans
Stockdale: Lilliana Brownlee and Robbie Achury
West: Adamariz Escobedo and Elijah Harvey
Wonderful Prep: Angelica Haro and Enrique Gatica
Virtual Enterprise State Conference and Exhibition
Business Plan Competition (top 8 advance to national event in New York in April)
First Place – Centennial High School / GoGather
Second Place – Bakersfield High School / Food4Thought
Third Place – Ridgeview High School / The Eco Depot
Fourth Place – Ridgeview High School / Youforia
Fifth Place – Stockdale High School / Accelera
Online Video Commercial
Silver Level - Centennial High School / GoGather
Silver Level – Stockdale High School / Vulcan Power
Silver Level – Stockdale High School / Accelera
Bronze Level – Ridgeview High School / The Eco Depot
Online Newsletter
Gold Level – Bakersfield High School / Food4Thought
Silver Level – Centennial High School / GoGather
Bronze Level – Bakersfield High School / ithir
Bronze Level – Ridgeview High School / Youforia
Online Banner Ad
Gold Level – Ridgeview High School / The Eco Depot
Bronze Level – Centennial High School / GoGather
Bronze Level – Bakersfield High School / ithir
Bronze Level – Bakersfield High School / Food4Thought
Elevator Pitch Finals
Gold Level First Place– Centennial High School GoGather
Gold Level Second Place – Bakersfield High School / Food4Thought
Gold Level Third Place – Centennial High School / Passenger Pals
Gold Level – Stockdale High School / Vulcan Power
Gold Level – Bakersfield High School / ithir
Silver Level – Ridgeview High School / The Eco Depot
Silver Level – Stockdale High School / Accelera
Bronze Level – Ridgeview High School / Youforia
Human Resources
Gold Level First Place – Bakersfield High School / Food4Thought
Gold Level Third Place – South High School / AgroTech
Gold Level – Bakersfield High School / ithir
Marketing
Gold Level First Place – Centennial High School / GoGather
Gold Level – Bakersfield High School / Food4Thought
Gold Level – Ridgeview High School / The Eco Depot
Silver Level – Stockdale High School / Accelera
Salesmanship
Silver Level – Bakersfield High School / ithir
Silver Level – Stockdale High School / Vulcan Power
Silver Level – Ridgeview High School / The Eco Depot
Bronze Level – Bakersfield High School / Food4Thought
Crowd's Favorite Booth
Gold Level First Place – Centennial High School / Passenger Pals