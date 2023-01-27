 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Centennial leads KHSD's strong showing at Virtual Enterprise

Centennial High’s Virtual Enterprise team, dubbed Go Gather, posed for photos as family and friends repeatedly tapped on their phones’ camera setting Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Ironically, phones were a problem to be solved by Go Gather when the team designed the product that won the business plan competition, known as the main event, in Friday’s Virtual Enterprise California State Conference & Exhibition.

Coronavirus Cases