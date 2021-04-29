Centennial junior becomes first in state to earn the State Seal of Civic Engagement

Centennial High School junior Alexander Fan will be awarded the first Seal of Civic Engagement in the state on Friday.
According to a news release from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, Fan will be granted the honor for demonstrating excellence in civic learning, his participation in civics-related projects, contributions to his community and understanding of the American democratic system.
Last fall the California State Board of Education approved criteria for California juniors and seniors to earn the new seal.
In turn, the KCSOS said it became the first Local Educational Agency in California to adopt a program that fulfills the statewide criteria.
The news release said that Fan, an aspiring human rights lawyer, has prided himself on bettering Kern County through a variety of organizations and activities including hosting Holocaust survivor talks, campaigning for Proposition 15, and leading substance abuse prevention enrichment programs for middle school students.
Recently, he worked to pass a board resolution to recognize Dolores Huerta Day within the Bakersfield City School District.
“The future of our democracy depends on a knowledgeable and actively engaged citizenry,” said State Board President Linda Darling-Hammond. “With this new seal, we hope to prepare all students with an empathetic concern for others, a deep understanding of democracy, and the civic engagement skills needed to contribute to the welfare of their local communities, the state, and the country.”
Fan will receive his State Seal of Civic Engagement at 2 p.m. Friday in front of Centennial.