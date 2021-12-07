Centennial High wins regional We the People Congressional Hearings competition

Centennial High garnered first place in the We the People Congressional Hearings this past weekend, earning them a spot in the state championship held Feb. 5, according to a Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office news release.
Both Arvin and West high schools scored high enough to earn wildcard invitations to the state competition, and are also set to represent Kern County, the release added.
Nearly 250 students from nine local high schools competed in the test of knowledge focused around the U.S. Constitution, which was held at Golden Valley High School.
The competition, hosted by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office, consisted of teams competing for a chance to win either the 21st or 23rd Congressional District title. Centennial, East, South, Liberty, Ridgeview and West high schools made up the 23rd Congressional District, while those representing the 21st Congressional District included Arvin, Golden Valley and Mira Monte.
Each team individually presented testimony in two rounds of six mock congressional hearings. Congressional committees, consisting of community scholars and civic leaders, posed one of three study questions to the students prior to the competition, according to the release. Each team was allowed four minutes to present testimony. Then, for an additional six minutes, teams answered questions posed by judges involving constitutional issues raised by events in history. The combined totals of all six team units determined the winner.
Arvin High School won the 21st Congressional District trophy and Centennial High School won for the 23rd District. Centennial earned the highest scoring total and emerged as the regional champion.
21st Congressional District Results
1st — Arvin High School (received wildcard to state competition)
2nd — Golden Valley High
3rd — Mira Monte High School
23rd Congressional District Results
1st — Centennial High School
2nd — West High School (received wildcard to state competition)
3rd — Ridgeview High School