Centennial High wins mock trial competition

The verdict is in: Centennial High School won the 2022 Kern County Mock Trial finals held Saturday in Bakersfield's Kern County Superior Court, according to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office.
Centennial was one of 11 high school teams to argue the fictitious homicide case of People v. Cobey. With its win, Centennial will compete in the California Mock Trial in March.
Garces Memorial earned second place; Highland took third; South was fourth; and Ridgeview was fifth.
The top two students from each team over the course of the two-month competition were named to the Honor Court. KCSOS said those students are:
• BHS / Kelby Meriweather and Michael Hernandez
• Centennial / Daniela Dibble and Garrett Redstone
• Delano / Ilhia Garcia and Cristian Cerda
• East / Nyssa Combs and Noah Straub
• Garces Memorial / Layla Lujan and Jean Pierre Etcheverry
• Highland / Bella McKinney and Manuel Gonzales
• Liberty / Amrit Tung and Harsh Govindji
• Ridgeview / Leia Kopp and Amenda Nguyen
• RFK / Yareli Hernandez and Kevin Diaz
• South / Valeria Garcia and Sky Nava
• West / Amy Haddad and Adamariz Escobedo
The local mock trial program is funded with a grant from the Harry and Ethel West Foundation and is sponsored by KCSOS, Kern County Bar Association, Kern County Superior Court of California, Kern County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff's Reserves.