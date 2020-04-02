The Kern High School District announced there will be no meal services at Centennial High School beginning Thursday.
Breakfast and lunch "grab and go" meals will still be provided to children ages 2 to 18 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. this week.
Next week, meal services will be provided Monday through Thursday. There will be no meal services on April 10 and 13.
Meals are offered at: Arvin High School, Kern Valley High School, Stockdale High School, Bakersfield High School, Liberty High School, West High School, East Bakersfield High School, Mira Monte High School, Foothill High School, North High School, Frontier High School, Nueva High School, Golden Valley High School, Ridgeview High School, Highland High School, Shafter High School, Independence High School and South High School.
