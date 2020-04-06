The Kern High School District confirmed Friday that Centennial High School, which suspended meal service the day before, was "undergoing deep cleaning while closed."
KHSD Public Information Officer Erin Briscoe said no staff is on Centennial's campus at this time.
When asked if there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 on campus, Briscoe referred questions to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
"As per guidance from the Kern County Public Health Department regarding the privacy of medical information, the Kern High School District (KHSD) cannot confirm or deny that any member of our district community has tested positive for COVID-19," the district said in a statement.
Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for the public health department, said she could not confirm a case at the school. She added that if there was a potential exposure to the community, the department would directly notify the contacts or make a public announcement.
Briscoe added there are cleaning protocols at all of the district's school sites.
The other 17 schools in the district continue to provide "grab and go" meals to children ages 2 to 18 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
This is what keeps the public in a constant state of confusion. Everything I've heard an read says this virus is not very viable. "Leave your non perishable grocery items in the garage for 2 days." "The virus has a weak casing, so it only lasts 24 hrs on cardboard, three day on sheet metal and plastic."
Schools have been abandoned for a couple of weeks. Shouldn't the virus be dead there?
Explain please.
What if a staff member at this school tested positive on this campus - say a staff member who had many many contacts per with other staff members and/visitors/and or students? Is it even practical for Public Health to trace down contacts and screen/test those people. Maybe the entire school student/staff populations should be tested if there has been a positive test from this location. Why the secrecy? don't we ant to know who might infected so it can be controlled?
this sounds like some kind of circular... B.S. to me ...but maybe it just requires a keener intellect for comprehension........I really should sharpen my crayola ..... "As per guidance from the Kern County Public Health Department regarding the privacy of medical information, the Kern High School District (KHSD) cannot confirm or deny that any member of our district community has tested positive for COVID-19," the district said in a statement.
Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for the public health department, said she could not confirm a case at the school. She added that if there was a potential exposure to the community, the department would directly notify the contacts or make a public announcement."
