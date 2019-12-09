Centennial High School earned the title of "We the People" regional champions out of 10 local high schools during Saturday's annual competition.
Nearly 200 local high school students put their knowledge of the Constitution to the test during the “We the People” Congressional Hearings competition at Golden Valley High School.
The regional competition consisted of 10 Kern County high school teams competing for a chance to win either the 21st or 23rd Congressional District title. Arvin High School won the 21st Congressional District trophy and Centennial won in the 23rd District. Centennial High ultimately emerged as the overall region champion.
The school will represent Kern County in the state championships on Feb. 8 in Sacramento.
Arvin, Golden Valley, Mira Monte and Shafter high schools made up the 21st Congressional District, while Centennial, East, West, South, Ridgeview and Liberty high schools made up the 23rd Congressional District, according to a news release.
According to a news release, each team individually presented testimony in two rounds of six mock congressional hearings. Congressional committees posed one of three study questions to the students prior to the competition. Each team was allowed four minutes to present testimony. Then, for an additional six minutes, teams answered questions posed by judges involving constitutional issues raised by events in history.
The combined totals of all six team units determined the winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.