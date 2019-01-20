Competing against 19 other local schools, Centennial High School's team won the 2019 Kern County Mock Trial Super Saturday event this weekend. The team will go on to represent Kern County at the state championship in March.
Held in the Kern County Superior Courts of California on Saturday, the competition saw 19 high school teams and one junior high team arguing the fictitious case of "People v. Klein."
In the case, Reagan Klein is charged with two felony counts: making a false report of an emergency and making a criminal threat. Reagan allegedly threatened his coworker via a social media post.
While Centennial took first place, Garces Memorial High School took second, Liberty High School took third, Ridgeview High School took fourth and Golden Hawks, a second team from Centennial, took fifth.
From each competing school, two students who consistently performed the best throughout the two-month competition were named to the Honor Court. Those students were:
- Bakersfield High School: Fedra Price and Joseph Caputo
- Centennial: Bela Meyer and Ian McNairn
- Delano High School: Nayeli Garcia and Kyle Duncan
- East Bakersfield High School: Kiara Salazar and Damon Lentz
- Foothill High School: Monica Ascencio and Lizeth Caballero
- Fruitvale Junior High School: Vaishvi Joshi and Garrett Redstone
- Garces: Farah Abumeri and Nick Oh
- Golden Hawks: Emma Eckert and Mallory Phares
- Golden Valley High School: Ignacio Castillo and Greg Jimenez
- Highland High School: Keshav Patel and Ricky Rodriguez
- Liberty: Aubrey McDowall and Michael Blaine
- North High School: Anahi Hernandez and Chelsie Powers
- Ridgeview High School: Briana Camero and Bhjan Preet Kaur
- Robert F. Kennedy High School: Jeslaine Montecino and Megan Reyna
- Shafter High School: Lilyana Villa and Joseph Hernandez
- SCOTS (Highland's second team): Bella McKinney and Mina Medel
- South High School: Chavasha Julian and Omar Gonzalez
- Stockdale High School: Zara Mubin and Miller McCraw
- West High School: Estrella Ramos and Denzel Secreto
- Wonderful Academy: Victoria Gardea and Roberto Osorio
Kern County Mock Trial is funded with a grant from the Harry and Ethel West Foundation. It is sponsored by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, Kern County Bar Association, Kern County Superior Courts of California, Kern County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff's Reserves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.