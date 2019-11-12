The Centennial High School Marching Hawks and Golden Pageantry Corps are set to compete in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Championships on Saturday, according to a news release.
The Marching Hawks and Golden Pageantry Corps will compete against 12 other schools in the 2A Division at Warren High School in Downey, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.