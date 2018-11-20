Centennial High School’s mock trial team took 10th place in the Empire Mock Trial World Championships last week in New York City.
The team was one of 40 schools from around the world that participated in the championships, facing teams from California (Stockton), Pennsylvania, Ireland and South Korea. In addition, student Beth Calley ranked fifth out of 240 witnesses at the tournament.
This was the first time that a Kern County team has been accepted to participate in the championships.
Nine students from the school performed at the tournament as attorneys, witnesses or both in the fictional case of the United States v. Harry McCarson. The scenario had government prosecutors charging McCarson with committing a federal hate crime in assaulting Tommy Abel during a protest.
The case was inspired by the real-life white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Va., last year.
