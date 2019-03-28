The Centennial High mock trial team finished in the top ten at the California State Mock Trial Championships last weekend.
Out of 36 teams, the Centennial High team took ninth place, with three wins and one loss at the finals, which took place in Sacramento March 22-24. Four students — Aleyna Young, Jill Dailey, Beth Calley and Eoghan Kerry — won MVP certificates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.