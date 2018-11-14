The Centennial High School Mock Trial Team is the first in the county to be accepted to participate in the Empire Mock Trial World Championships, starting Wednesday through the following Monday in New York City.
The team will be one of around 40 worldwide that will participate in the tournament. Students were driving to Los Angeles Wednesday evening to catch a red-eye flight to New York City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.