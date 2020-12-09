Centennial High School was crowned regional victors in the annual "We the People" Congressional Hearings last weekend, which continued this year in a virtual format. This is the second year in a row that Centennial High has won the regional competition in Kern County.
Nearly 200 local high school students tested their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution in the competition, according to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. Centennial High's team will go on to the state championships in February.
Two high-scoring runner-ups will join them in wild card spots: Arvin High School, which won the 21st District trophy, and Liberty High School, which placed a close second to Centennial in the 23rd District.
Committees of civic leaders and community scholars pose study questions to the students prior to the competition. In each round, teams present four minutes of testimony. For another six minutes, they answer questions posed by judges involving some of the constitutional issues raised. There are two rounds of six mock congressional hearings for each team. The combined total of all six team units determines the winner.