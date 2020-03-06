A massive federal government project that's been ramping up behind the scenes for a while now is about to go public — the U.S. census, an effort undertaken every 10 years to count every living person in the United States.
On Thursday, households will begin to receive mail with instructions for how to complete the census, which for the first time can be completed online or by phone, or using a traditional paper form.
Information collected from the census is used to determine everything from congressional representation to federal spending on roads, education and health care. According to the Public Policy Institute of California, census-related funding is estimated to make up more than 80 percent of total federal dollars the state received in 2015, the most recent year for which data was available. The PPIC says more than half of the census-based funding goes to pay for Medi-Cal, which provides health insurance for low-income people.
"If one person is not counted, that person is missed for the next 10 years," said Reyna Olaguez, communications chair for the Kern Complete Count Committee. "It is estimated that every person can bring our community around $20,000 in a period of 10 years."
Kern Council of Governments, the local agency that helps plan for future transportation needs in Kern cities and throughout the county, is just one example of how census data is used in thecommunity.
"Population is a major part of the way we project the needs on how to move people," said Kern COG Executive Director Ahron Hakimi. "With that information, we come up with suggested investments in the transportation system, and it's not just highways but transit, bikeways and provisions for walking."
The state of California is taking the census seriously. Gov. Gavin Newsom allocated $187 million to conduct outreach efforts, and nearly, $900,000 has been earmarked for such activities in Kern. So expect to hear more in the coming weeks from local groups about being counted and taking part in this year's census. Schools are also planning to conduct activities to educate students on the census.
Here's what to know and expect for the 2020 census:
WHAT’S NEW?
A major effort is being made to collect census data digitally in 2020, so some households will initially receive information on how to respond to the census online or by phone. (Some areas that have historically been undercounted or where internet availability is not high will receive a paper form from the start.)
Any household that hasn't responded by mid-April will be mailed a paper questionnaire. In May, census takers will then follow up with households that haven't responded.
Census takers will use smartphones apps to conduct interviews and submit data collected.
WHAT ABOUT DATA PRIVACY?
Federal law protects census responses from being disclosed or published, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Census employees take a lifelong pledge of confidentiality and the penalty for wrongful disclosure is a fine of up to $250,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both.
No law enforcement agency can access or use personal information from the census at any time.
However, after 72 years, census data may be published for historical purposes by the National Archives.
WHAT QUESTIONS ARE ASKED?
The census asks questions about the household and each person in the household, including how many people live in the home, if the home is owned or rented, and each person's age, relationship to others in the household, race and ethnicity.
Officials say it should take about 10 minutes to complete.
WHAT QUESTIONS ARE NOT ASKED?
The U.S. Census Bureau website says it will never ask respondents for:
● Social Security numbers.
● Bank or credit card account numbers.
● Money or donations.
● Anything on behalf of a political party.
DOES THE 2020 CENSUS ASK ABOUT CITIZENSHIP?
No. In June, the Supreme Court ruled a citizenship question could not be included on the 2020 census.
IS IT ILLEGAL NOT TO RESPOND TO THE CENSUS?
Yes, responding to the census is required by law.
