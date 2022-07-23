Celebration slated for Monday for new FIELD career training center

A celebration is slated for Monday for the new Farmworkers Institute of Education & Leadership Development career training center.
It's at 2240 S. Union Ave. and the event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, secured $5 million for the facility in this year's state budget. The goal is to train Central Valley residents, especially those in rural areas, for good-paying jobs, according to a news release from his office.
