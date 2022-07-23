 Skip to main content
Celebration slated for Monday for new FIELD career training center

Rudy_Salas.jpg

Rudy Salas

A celebration is slated for Monday for the new Farmworkers Institute of Education & Leadership Development career training center.

It's at 2240 S. Union Ave. and the event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

