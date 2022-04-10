Celebration of life at Skateland turns into a family reunion

The former owner of Skateland on Ming Avenue, a man known to generations of Bakersfield teenagers as "Big Daddy," was insistent when he told his daughters that, between being mourned and being celebrated, he preferred the latter.
"My dad told me, 'You may have a party. Not a funeral, not a memorial,'" daughter Natalie Dunn Fries recalled.
But even that turned out to be a tall order because of the timing of his death in March 2020. For two full years the party had to be put off during the pandemic.
Finally, on Sunday, the party came together — and what a party it was, not only in honor of Omar "Big Daddy" Dunn and Dolores Dunn, the wife who preceded him in death in November 2017, but also for the hundreds of former and current customers who grew up at Skateland and came to know the Dunns as family.
People from as far away as North Carolina and the Pacific Northwest gathered to give Omar the party he wanted inside the still-thriving skating rink.
Sometimes, though, the line between nostalgia and sadness can blur, and things got quiet for a while as a slideshow showed picture after picture of the Dunns and their family over the years. It wasn't long before some of the more than 200 people in attendance began dabbing at their eyes.
Skateland, it turns out, was not just a place where parents felt comfortable dropping off their kids after school for training or fun. It was also home away from home.
"Family's family, and they're all family," said Julie McGuire, referring to the crowd of people young and old seated at tables spread across the skating floor.
McGuire said Omar, true to his nickname, was like an institutional chaperone, making final decisions on when a young woman was old enough and mature enough to date a young man. He even dispensed a mild form of punishment for poor performance in school.
"Omar would take our skates if our grades were bad," she said, adding, "I'm very thankful I grew up here."
Dolores was his skating partner, wife and business partner. She helped look after everything and everyone from the time they took ownership in the early 1970s until they retired and turned over the place to their daughters, Fries and Leslie Dunn-Meyers.
It looked for a time like the place would be sold and turned into a warehouse, but that proposal fell apart when a purchase agreement fell through. Finally, in 2014, Leslie and Natalie sold Skateland to a local couple who continue to run it as a skating rink and venue for a local roller derby team, the Bakersfield Diamond Divas.
Like any family gathering, Sunday's event was an active social affair with people reminiscing and catching up after what was, for many, decades since last they put on skates.
They shared stories of a time when young people stayed out of trouble by learning to skate or compete in artistic roller skating. They told of games and races, including bathtub races inside the rink. Children would do their homework on the seats around the rink because, spending three to five hours per day, they might not have time to finish their work at home.
Bob Cordes recalled coming to Skateland since about the time he was 10 years old. Two dollars bought entry, rental skates and hours of wholesome fun.
Unless you were into baseball or some other sport, he said, it was one of few places a young person could go with parental blessings. He said there wasn't much else in town.
"What else did you do?" he said.
Sunday's hostess, Skateland co-owner Helen Small, still calls the place "home of the Dunn family." Grateful for a federal loan that allowed her to keep the place going during the pandemic, she plans to keep Skateland much as it has been for all the teenagers, young and old, who have loved it over the years.
"Skating's not ever going to go away," she said. "Not ever."