Celebrating 60 years together, Bakersfield couple built family, academic careers in Kern

Lee and Junie Webb have contributed much to their country, their community and their family, but it's impossible to decide which individual in this husband-and-wife team is most impressive.

The longtime Bakersfield residents celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday — and they took some time to sit down with a reporter to share their story.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

