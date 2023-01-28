Celebrating 60 years together, Bakersfield couple built family, academic careers in Kern

Lee and Junie Webb have contributed much to their country, their community and their family, but it's impossible to decide which individual in this husband-and-wife team is most impressive.
The longtime Bakersfield residents celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday — and they took some time to sit down with a reporter to share their story.
But beware: Don't try to turn them into saints, because they will be the first to tell you they've had seasons of bliss and seasons of difficulty, trials and triumphs, during their six decades of marriage.
"It's a heck of a long time, and you really have to work at it," Lee Webb said of reaching their diamond wedding anniversary.
"We've had our ups and downs," he said.
But they traveled a lot. They got out of town a lot, sometimes to stay at a family cabin built at 10,000 feet by Lee's parents in 1947.
Getting out of the house, getting out of your head, is important, Junie said. So they backpacked, they snow skied, they explored, they made memories — at the coast, in the mountains, and at their Bakersfield home in between.
Now 80, Junie has spent more than three-quarters of her life with Lee, 81. And in that time, she believes they have discovered the secret to a long relationship.
"Persistence is the key to longevity" in a marriage, Junie said. "Persistence and kindness … kindness to yourself and kindness to your partner."
Asked if they ever finish each other's sentences, Junie didn't miss a beat.
"I stop Lee's sentences sometimes," she said, as he laughed.
The two sat close to each other in the living room of the same Stockdale home they built and have lived in since the 1970s. They retraced their journey, from their beginnings as high school students in Santa Barbara to marriage in 1963, a tour of duty in the U.S. Army, and coming home to earn multiple degrees between them, including master's degrees and doctorates in mathematics for Lee and special education for Junie.
They grew up in Santa Barbara, but they would soon find their home in Bakersfield and the southern San Joaquin Valley.
"We met in high school," Junie said. "I just stayed, and I was fascinated by Lee's academic family."
"I come from a very strong academic family," said Lee Webb. "My father was at UCLA for 17 years and at UC Santa Barbara for 27.
"That's how I got the teaching bug," he said. Then turning to his wife, he asked, "How did you get the teaching bug?"
"Because I met and married you," she said, smiling.
Lee proposed to Junie on the week of her high school graduation, and they began their life together in married student housing in the winter of 1963 at UC Santa Barbara, according to a family chronology put together by the Webbs' daughter, Tamara Clark.
The bond her parents share has always been strengthened by kindness, persistence and grace, said Clark, who is a math teacher at Bakersfield High, while her brother, Rob Webb, became an engineer.
"In no way have they had the perfect marriage — nor does such an experience exist in reality," Clark said of her parents. "However, the trick of it seems to be that the love and caring they have for one another is impervious to any external falter."
While her mother and father had their share of challenges, they always emerged victorious, Clark said.
In the mid-1960s, Lee was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army. They lived — and he served — in Germany for three years while Junie worked as a Department of Defense civilian testing advisor.
They had the chance to drive across a large swath of the European continent while there, and Lee finished out his career for Uncle Sam as a captain.
There would be much more education for both of them, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and, later, the University of Texas at Austin.
Lee and Junie moved to Bakersfield in 1971, where Junie worked for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools as a special education classroom teacher, and Lee began his professional career at Cal State Bakersfield in the mathematics department.
Before long, Junie would follow her husband to CSUB as a professor of special education. She spent a career there training teachers to work with exceptional children.
Having gained experience working in Kern County as a classroom teacher in special ed., Junie said, made her much better able to be effective working with prospective teachers at the university level.
Amazingly, Junie had fallen through the cracks in elementary school and was not able to read until the fifth grade, Clark said. She lost her dad when she was 17.
Her mother, Clark said, was able to "turn something that was awful into something that was wonderful, and share it with the community."
"Kern County has been an incredible community for us," Junie said.
Lee Webb created and founded the CSUB Math Field Day early in his career, and the event is still held more than 50 years later each spring at CSUB.
After his retirement, the event was renamed in his honor as the "Lee Webb Math Field Day," in a unanimous vote by his education and math department colleagues.
Lee and Junie were each bestowed "professor emeritus" titles upon their retirements from CSUB and are collectively known throughout the community as "the Doctors Webb."
In the years since, they have enjoyed welcoming and watching their four grandsons grow and have traveled the globe together, Clark said in her chronology.
The Webb family also enjoys collecting and restoring antique Franklin motorcars and maintains one of the largest collections of the early 1900s air-cooled automobiles on the West Coast.
Clark said she remains in awe of Lee and Junie, both as her parents and as life partners with each other.
"They are a true example of what a life-long partnership can be," Clark said, "and I am endlessly proud to be their daughter."