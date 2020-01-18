Saturday’s Women’s March Kern County returned with a message of power and equality.
Some 4,000 community members, counted by the number of stickers handed out, took to the streets of Bakersfield in the event's third year to, as organizers said, "celebrate the power of diverse women."
The event began with a rally at Central Park at Mill Creek where master of ceremonies NaTesha Johnson evoked energy and passion into the chilly morning.
“It is cold out here but we are still here!” proclaimed Johnson.
Johnson introduced an array of speakers to the “powerful stage,” as she referred to it. The lineup of speakers included Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Cal State Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny, community activists Audrey Chavez and Camila Chavez, and Evelyn Young Spath, chief of staff to former Cal State Bakersfield President Horace Mitchell.
Mona Gill of the Bakersfield Sikh Women’s Association opened the rally with a reading of Sikh scripture to promote religious equality and understanding.
“I love the sense of community. I love seeing the signs and it’s a place you can come and be supportive of one another without judgment and be who you really are,” said Gill, participating in the march for a second time.
Numerous chants centered around empowering women broke out from the participants — a whole galaxy of people of different ages, races, ethnicities, socioeconomic backgrounds, religions, gender identities, sexual orientations and more.
“I participated this year because I wanted to show all of my younger girl cousins and also my cousins that are boys that they can go and support the movement,” said Jocelyn Gandarilla.
While advocacy for a variety of minority groups was prevalent, some in attendance looked forward to seeing their identities represented.
“I’m excited to see the black representation here,” said community organizer Daulton Jones. “I love the representation of our black sisters and I’m here for that.”
This year’s march featured an extended route, with participants traveling from Central Park at Mill Creek to 21st, Q, 18th and O streets before reaching 17th Street and heading back to the park. This was to give the event a “little more visibility,” according to Kimberly Kirchmer, co-executive director of the march.
Many participants rose to the occasion to spread awareness for a variety of other local issues. Droves of activists interacted with attendees as they pushed petitions to support causes such as public education, workers’ rights and more.
“I think that Bakersfield can really be divided into what neighborhood you live in, what kind of money you make, race and sexuality, too,” said Bakersfield College student Allison Parks. “I’m really excited to see all of the unity this brings by reaching out to different organizations and groups and getting together.”
More than 50 local nonprofit organizations and business vendors participated in the event as well with their tents, tables and booths spread across Central Park at Mill Creek. Jazmin Navarro and daughter Analey worked a table for Kern Behavior Health.
“(The message I hope the march sends is that) if you believe in a cause, participate and make the sentiments known,” Navarro said.
She believed that her organization’s mission to promote the prevention of drug and alcohol abuse can “help all communities.”
The marchers were vocal in the streets as their bullhorns blared, decrying various forms of discrimination.
As the march has grown in prominence over the years, many young community members are beginning to hear about it for the first time. Hannah Barrett and her two friends learned about the march not long before Saturday, and she said she wanted to participate for the women in her life like her mother.
“I like being around other like-minded, powerful women. I also like to have a voice against inequalities,” said Barrett.
Men standing in alliance with women also were an integral part of Saturday’s event.
“It’s something I support because I have sisters, aunts and all of that, so I’m just looking out for them and other women. How could you not?” said Jose Tirado, a volunteer at the rally.
Many attendees were focused on the larger message that the march in Bakersfield and other similar ones happening simultaneously nationwide aimed to deliver.
“I hope this march sends the message that women are powerful and if more people realize that, the world can change for the better,” Gandarilla said.
Vote women! And for the right side this time. Jesus! I still cant believe a woman would EVER lose her dignity and vote for a misogynistic assaulted of women.
