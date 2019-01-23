Are you a cake or pie lover? If you answered pie, then you are in luck. Celebrate National Pie Day today by grabbing a slice from your local bakeries. Here is a list of a few bakeries that are celebrating the day with amazing deals:
--Marie Callender's Restaurant & Bakery, 3801 California Ave., is having $8 to $10 pies until the end of February;
--Happy Jack's Pie 'n Burger, 1800 20th St., will have $20 pies, instead of their usual $25;
--All five Smith Bakeries locations are offering 25 percent off their Apple pies;
--CoCo's Bakery Restaurant, 7985 Rosedale Hwy., is having their Dutch Apple pies for $9.99.
Don't miss out on these delicious pie-filling deals.
