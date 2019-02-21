The contractor for the 24th Street Improvement Project is installing new drainage pipe along the corridor, and that will affect access along a few connected streets.
According to a news release from Janet Wheeler, of the Thomas Roads Improvement Program, Myrtle Street, Spruce Street and Pine Street are currently closed on the north side of 24th Street. Cedar Street is expected to be closed this week, followed by Alder Street and Bay Street next week.
These closures will remain in place through mid-May, Wheeler said, while the contractor constructs new roadway and installs new sidewalks, curb and gutter in the area.
The contractor will also begin enlarging the drainage basin on the southeast corner of the Oak Street and 24th Street intersection. Multiple trucks will be moving dirt off-site during the next three weeks. Please watch for trucks entering and exiting the work site.
Road construction may be cancelled and rescheduled without notice due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.