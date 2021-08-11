CDPH says school staffers must receive COVID vaccination or receive weekly testing

The California Department of Public Health issued a new order on Wednesday stating that K-12 school staff members must show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said the order is meant to give parents confidence that their children will be safe as they return.
"Vaccinations are how we will end this pandemic," Newsom said, in a statement. "As a father, I look forward to the start of the school year and seeing all California kids back in the classroom."
The order will take effect Thursday, and schools must be in full compliance by Oct. 15. The order comes as some schools in Kern County have opened and most are planning to open to full in-person learning on Aug. 18.
The Kern County Superintendent of Schools released a statement noting that they support the effort to welcome students back into the classroom and the COVID mitigation strategies that helped to keep students there.
"KCSOS supports COVID mitigation strategies that are deemed necessary by public health experts because these measures not only keep students and staff safer but will also help ensure schools can open successfully and remain open for in-person learning this school year," wrote KCSOS spokesman Robert Meszaros, in a statement.
A news release from the governor stated that free testing for staffers will be available through the state's K-12 schools testing program.
"There's no substitute for in-person instruction, and California will continue to lead the nation in keeping students and staff safe while ensuring fully open classrooms," said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. "Today's order will help the state’s continued efforts to increase vaccinations, similar to the orders encouraging state and health care workers and businesses to get vaccinated."
The California Teachers Association issued a statement in support of the order, noting the rise of the more contagious Delta variant as a part of the reason for the support.
"Educators want to be in classrooms with their students, and the best way to make sure that happens is for everyone who is medically eligible to be vaccinated, with robust testing and multi-tiered safety measures," wrote president E. Toby Boyd. "Today’s announcement is an appropriate next step to ensure the safety of our school communities and to protect our youngest learners under 12 who are not yet vaccine eligible from this highly contagious delta variant."
The CTA statement said that nearly 90 percent of educators have already been vaccinated.
Staff members at schools are not required to tell their employers whether they have been vaccinated or not. Surveys may not be representative.
The Kern High School District did not provide numbers for this reason. Panama-Buena Vista Union School District conducted a survey of its staff, but assistant superintendent of educational services Jennifer Irvin said she was concerned that the results were skewed in favor of those who were vaccinated.
Some districts have provided data. When it opened on Aug. 2, Delano Union Elementary School District stated that its staff vaccination rate was at 85 percent. Fruitvale School District is awaiting verification for some of its staff members, but superintendent Leslie Garrison said current numbers are at slightly over 80 percent. Rosedale Union School District superintendent Sue Lemon said that for staff that are on duty and have completed its survey, 65 percent are vaccinated.