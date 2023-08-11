The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday a new gray wolf pack padded its way into Sequoia National Forest in Tulare County, becoming the state's southernmost pack which includes a descendant from California's first documented wolf.
A wolf sighting in July was reported to CDFW, which then began tracking the pack's tracks showing at least five animals. Staff members collected 12 scat and hair samples for genetic testing and determined everyone was a gray wolf, a news release said.
The pack canvassing just one county away from Kern has at least five members who've never been detected before in California. An adult female wolf is the direct descendant of the golden state's first wolf, named OR7.
Four offspring — two females and two males — roam in the pack.
CDFW didn't collect any samples from an adult male wolf, but a genetic profile of the children show their father is a descendant of the Lassen Pack, the news release added.
Gray wolves are native to California, but were extirpated in the 1920s. OR7 came to California in 2011 for the first time in decades but then returned to Oregon, CDFW wrote.
The last time a gray wolf trotted into Southern California was in 2021. OR93 died in Kern County that year after he made national headlines and defied expectations by roaming up and down California. CDFW previously said OR93 died in Lebec from trauma consistent with a vehicle strike. Before OR93, the last time a gray wolf had gone into Southern California was 1922.
The California Endangered Species Act protects wolves, and they are federally protected too. It is a crime to intentionally kill or harm wolves in California.