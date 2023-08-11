gray wolf OR-93

A gray wolf tentatively identified as OR-93, who traveled south from Oregon early this year, was spotted in southwestern Kern County on May 15.

 Photo courtesy of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday a new gray wolf pack padded its way into Sequoia National Forest in Tulare County, becoming the state's southernmost pack which includes a descendant from California's first documented wolf. 

A wolf sighting in July was reported to CDFW, which then began tracking the pack's tracks showing at least five animals. Staff members collected 12 scat and hair samples for genetic testing and determined everyone was a gray wolf, a news release said. 

