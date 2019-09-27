A 700-bed detention facility in McFarland is no longer housing inmates as of Thursday following a decision by Gov. Gavin Newsom to phase out the state's use of private prisons and to "end the outrage of private prisons once and for all."
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Friday it will no longer use the Central Valley Modified Community Correctional Facility and will end its contract Monday with the private prison company, Geo Group Inc.
“Private, for-profit prisons have been used for many years to help the state overcome prison overcrowding challenges, but it is time to end our reliance on them,” Newsom said in a CDCR release.
Any inmates housed at the Central Valley Modified Community Correctional Facility as of Thursday were either paroled, sent to other community-based facilities or sent to other prisons to carry out their sentences, said Terry Thornton, deputy press secretary for CDCR. Thornton was unsure how many inmates were housed at the facility, and specifics of the inmates' locations were not disclosed.
In 2013, CDCR entered into a five-year lease agreement with Geo as a way to ease the overcrowded state prison system. Geo operates at least two other private prisons in McFarland, the Golden State Modified Community Correctional Facility and the McFarland Female Community Reentry Facility.
“We appreciate our long-standing relationship with CDCR," a Geo spokesperson said in a statement. "We’re proud of the valuable services provided by our dedicated employees at the Central Valley facility for the thousands of individuals who have benefited from our state-of-the-art rehabilitation and community reentry programming."
Any CDCR employees working at the Central Valley facility will be transferred to other positions within the department, Thornton said.
"We are thankful for the dedication of our employees who have faithfully served this mission at the Central Valley facility, and we are committed to assisting them in this time of professional transition," Geo said. "We are pleased to have been able to provide cost-effective solutions for California’s taxpayers when the state’s prison system faced capacity constraints.
here we go again........wiki....."On February 23, 2017, newly confirmed Trump administration Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded the August 2016 guidance.[32] In March 2017, Pablo Paez, GEO Group vice president, defended the legality of his company's $225,000 donation to a pro-Trump political action committee. He said that the donation was made by a subsidiary, GEO Corrections Holdings Inc., which has no contracts with any governmental agency, rather than directly from GEO Group itself. Democratic Congressmen Emmanuel Cleaver and Luis Gutiérrez disputed that claim in a letter to GEO and its rival, CoreCivic. The Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint challenging the contribution with the Federal Elections Commission.[33] GEO and CoreCivic, each donated $250,000 supporting Trump's inaugural festivities, according to the corporations' spokesmen. GEO gave $275,000 to the pro-Trump super PAC Rebuilding America Now, according to FEC filings. A $100,000 donation had been made only a day after Sally Yates, at the Department of Justice, announced it would be phasing out its for-profit prison and detention contracts.[34]
In April 2018, a wholly owned subsidiary of GEO Group called GEO Acquisitions II gave $125,000 to a political action committee in violation of the Federal Election Campaign Act, which bars companies with active contracts with the federal government from making political donations.[35]"
