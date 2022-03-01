CDCR re-arrests offender who walked away from reentry facility

Agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Office of Correctional Safety arrested Dylan Warren just before 6 p.m. Monday in Bakersfield, according to a CDCR news release.
He was arrested without incident and transported to North Kern State Prison. His case will be referred to the district attorney for consideration of escape charges.
Warren, 26, walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Bakersfield on Feb. 13.
He was first admitted to state prison from Kern County on July 19, 2019, for first-degree burglary and first-degree burglary as a second-striker. He had been housed in the MCRP since Dec. 9.
The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community, according to a statement from the CDCR.
It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have approximately two years left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.