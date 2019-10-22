The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's Division of Adult Parole Operations will hold its 26th child safety project on Halloween to keep kids trick-or-treating safe from registered sex offenders.
On Halloween night, parole agents and local law enforcement will participate in Operation Boo, which serves to keep watch of sex offenders who are actively on parole, according to a CDCR press release. State-supervised sex offenders have to abide by special conditions of parole on Halloween, including:
- A 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew during which parolees must remain inside
- All exterior lights of their homes must be turned off so that it looks as if no one is home, which discourages children from approaching
- No offering of Halloween candy
- No Halloween decorations are allowed
During their set curfew, sex offender parolees can only open the door to respond to law enforcement. This includes parole agents who are patrolling their caseload to ensure they are complying with the conditions, CDCR said.
Research shows that only 10 percent of molestation cases involve strangers abducting and abusing children, according to CDCR. The U.S. Department of Justice says most sex abuse against kids is committed by people they know and trust — 30 percent of all child molesters are the children’s own family members.
Twice that many, about 60 percent, aren’t family members but they are known to the child, CDCR said. This could be family friends, babysitters, child care providers, or neighbors.
