The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation sent out a news alert Wednesday night that Elizabeth Sarmiento, 23, escaped from the Community Transitional Reentry Program facility in Bakersfield earlier that evening.
According to CDCR, the facility’s staff was notified at 9:15 p.m. that Sarmiento had left the grounds without authorization. The news release said that agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were dispatched to find her.
The news release described Sarmiento as Hispanic, standing 5-foot-4 and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
CDCR said Sarmiento was in custody on a four-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon, a second strike offense.
The Community Transitional Reentry Program facility allows eligible offenders to serve their sentence in the community as opposed to state prison, the news release stated.
CDCR said anyone who sees Sarmiento or has knowledge of her whereabouts should call 911.